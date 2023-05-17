Avid Bioservices to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

TUSTIN, Calif., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (

CDMO, Financial), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO, Financial) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that the company will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference. Nick Green, president and chief executive officer, will be the featured speaker in a fireside chat at the conference, which will take place May 16-17, 2023.

Details of the company’s participation are as follows:

  • RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
    Conference Date: May 16-17, 2023
    Fireside Chat Time/Date: 8:30 - 8:55 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, May 17, 2023

About Avid Bioservices, Inc.

Avid Bioservices (

CDMO, Financial), an S&P SmallCap 600 company, is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO, Financial) focused on development and CGMP manufacturing of biologics. The company provides a comprehensive range of process development, CGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. With 30 years of experience producing monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, Avid's services include CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing and regulatory submissions support. For early-stage programs the company provides a variety of process development activities, including upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing and characterization. The scope of our services ranges from standalone process development projects to full development and manufacturing programs through commercialization. www.avidbio.com.

Contacts:
Stephanie Diaz (Investors)
Vida Strategic Partners
415-675-7401
[email protected]
Tim Brons (Media)
Vida Strategic Partners
415-675-7402
[email protected]
