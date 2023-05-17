Digimarc Signs Multi-Year, $30 Million-Plus Contract to Protect the Authenticity of High-Value Items and National Recycling Program

Author's Avatar
60 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) today announced a major new contract to protect the authenticity of precious metals and building materials and guard the integrity of a national deposit-return system for recycling.

The 5-year contract with an international solutions provider is worth more than $32 million, with the potential to grow significantly based on other optional programs in 2024 and beyond. Under the deal, the Digimarc+Illuminate+platform will protect the authenticity of gold, silver, platinum, and other precious metals as well as key building materials used in commercial construction.

The contract also marks Digimarc’s entry into a new market adjacency by guarding the integrity of a national deposit-return system (DRS), combining Digimarc’s excellence and expertise in both anti-counterfeiting and recycling to support increased circularity of food and beverage containers.

“This exciting opportunity reflects the reputation for security, scalability, and trustworthiness we have earned through our work with the world’s central banks, combined with the proven power of our technology to fight counterfeits and improve recycling in the commercial world,” said Riley McCormack, CEO at Digimarc. “Moreover, these programs embody who we are and our commitment to changing the world by promoting a prosperous, safer, and more sustainable planet. This contract expands Digimarc’s reach in the security printing world, opening a large and exciting new market segment for our Illuminate platform -- one that reinforces our history, technology, and mission.”

A leading provider of product digitization solutions, Digimarc for decades has delivered technologies deterring counterfeiting of currency for a global group of central banks, a relationship which was recently+extended through the end of this decade. In the commercial realm, Digimarc has earned a reputation as a trusted partner by providing product+authenticity+solutions for the pharmaceutical, tobacco, and other industries.

Digimarc is also recognized for contributing to recycling programs in Europe, France, and Canada. Digimarc+Recycle improves plastics recycling at scale, overcoming the limitations of today’s optical sorting technologies to drive a step-change improvement in the quality and quantity of recyclate. With this announcement, Digimarc proudly expands its involvement in the global recycling effort by protecting the integrity of a national DRS program.

“Our commitment to product authenticity and environmental sustainability has never been stronger, and we’re thrilled that our new customer shares the same enthusiasm for leveraging our world-leading product digitization platform to ensure the integrity of every transaction,” McCormack added.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a global leader in product digitization. A pioneer in digital watermarks, Digimarc connects every physical and digital item to a digital twin that enables products to inform, instruct, and act. Trusted to deter counterfeiting of global currency for more than 20 years, Digimarc is also recognized for ensuring product authenticity, improving plastics recycling, and more with a commitment to promoting a prosperous, safer, and more sustainable world. See more at Digimarc.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230510005400r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005400/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.