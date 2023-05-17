Chewy Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, today announced it will report fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company's financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

Chewy Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Time: 5:00 pm ET
Conference ID: 659648
Live Call: 1-833-470-1428 (US Toll-Free) or 1-404-975-4839 (US Local)
Replay: 1-866-813-9403 (US Toll-Free), 1-929-458-6194 (US Local), +44-204-525-0658 (International)
Replay Access Code: 741437
(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on June 7, 2023)
Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.chewy.com

About Chewy

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient destination for pet parents and partners everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products and services, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch to build brand loyalty and drive repeat purchasing. We seek to continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, as our website and mobile app allow our pet parents to manage their pets’ health, wellness, and merchandise needs, while enabling them to conveniently shop for our products. We partner with more than 3,500 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry offering more than 110,000 products and services offerings, to bring what we believe is a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

