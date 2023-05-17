ScanSource%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, today announced the appointment of Brandy Ford to Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer. Ford has been with ScanSource for 12 years and brings more than 20 years of experience in finance and accounting to this role.

As Chief Accounting Officer, Ford is responsible for developing and leading the Company’s global accounting strategy to ensure continued financial health and growth. Ford will report to Steve Jones, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, ScanSource, Inc.

“I’m proud of the Finance leadership team we have in place and know that Brandy, along with her team, will continue to add exceptional value to ScanSource,” said Steve Jones, Chief Financial Officer, ScanSource, Inc. “Brandy is a proven leader and will be instrumental in helping us execute our goals within the Finance team and the Company as whole.”

Ford most recently served as Vice President, Corporate Controller. In this role, she supervised the accounting and financial operational functions, established and implemented accounting policies, performed financial risk assessments and coordinated the preparation of internal and external financial statements. Prior to that, she served in corporate accounting and financial reporting management roles with the Company. Before joining ScanSource, she served as an external auditor for Deloitte, where she managed audit teams for both public and nonpublic companies in Upstate South Carolina.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for customers across hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud. ScanSource enables customers to deliver solutions for their end users to address changing buying and consumption patterns. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2023 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #773 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005989/en/