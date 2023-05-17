Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) (“Spruce” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of distributed solar energy assets across the United States, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Credit Suisse 2023 Renewable and Utilities Conference – May 17, 2023, New York, NY

– May 17, 2023, New York, NY TD Cowen Sustainability Week – June 8, 2023, Virtual

Christian Fong, Spruce’s Chief Executive Officer, and other members of the management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors during the conferences. To request a meeting, please contact the sales representative at the respective sponsoring bank.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) is a leading owner and operator of distributed solar energy assets across the United States. We provide subscription-based services that make it easy for homeowners to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. Our as-a-service model allows consumers to access new technology without making a significant upfront investment or incurring maintenance costs. Our company owns over 70,000 rooftop solar assets and contracts across the United States. For additional information, please visit www.sprucepower.com.

