Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a 5% increase in the quarterly dividend to twenty cents ($0.20) per share, payable July 5, 2023 to stockholders of record as of June 16, 2023.

“We believe in steadily increasing our dividend in alignment with our long-term sales growth, and this recent increase reflects our Board of Directors’ confidence in the Company's strong financial position and continued ability to deliver solid free cash flow,” said Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “Overall, we remain committed to a disciplined and balanced capital allocation strategy that consists of pursuing strategic acquisitions, reinvesting in our business to drive organic growth, and consistently returning capital to our shareholders through share repurchase and dividend distributions to drive long-term shareholder value.”

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation ( NYSE:CW, Financial) is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace & Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of approximately 8,100 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright, headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina, has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005915/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership