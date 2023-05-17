Pyramid Highway Project Nets Granite an Approximately $58 Million Contract

NYSE:GVA, Financial) has been selected by the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) to reconstruct a section of highway in Sparks, Nevada. The project, valued at approximately $58 million, is an extension of the company’s award-winning Pyramid and McCarran Intersection Improvement Project, completed in 2017. Funding will come from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and was included in Granite’s first-quarter CAP.

The Pyramid Highway expansion will convert the four-lane highway into a six-lane high-access arterial road, spanning from Queen Way to Los Altos Parkway. The reconstruction project will include three travel lanes in each direction, bike lanes, curb and gutter enhancements, a wide median, shoulder improvements, and a barrier-protected shared-use path on the east side of the road. Additionally, the stretch between Los Altos Parkway and Golden View Drive will have four travel lanes and improvements, such as sound/screen walls and a protected sidewalk on the west side of the road. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Granite has a longstanding working relationship with the Nevada Department of Transportation, we are excited about delivering another quality project,” said Granite Area Manager, Taylor Polan. “This project suits our strengths in northern Nevada, and we look forward to improving our community by helping relieve traffic congestion on this heavily traveled corridor.”

The project is planned to begin in May 2023 and is expected to be completed in February 2025.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (

NYSE:GVA, Financial) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

