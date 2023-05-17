Intel Corporation today announced that company executives will participate in the following investor events:

At 7:15 a.m. PDT, May 31, David Zinsner, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat to discuss Intel’s business and financial strategy at TD Cowen's 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

At 2 p.m. PDT, June 7, Sandra Rivera, executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center and AI Group (DCAI), will participate in a fireside chat on DCAI’s business and strategy at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Technology Conference.

Live webcasts and replays can be accessed publicly on Intel's Investor Relations website at intc.com.

Intel’s participation, speakers and schedule are subject to change.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005812/en/