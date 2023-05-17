Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that its first quarter fiscal year 2024 results will be released on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Salesforce Investor Relations website at www.salesforce.com%2Finvestor.

About Salesforce

Salesforce empowers companies of every size and industry to connect with their customers in a whole new way through the power of AI + data + CRM. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005041/en/