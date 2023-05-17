Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 13th, at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point, CA. Biljana Naumovic, Worldwide Vice President, Oncology, and Peter Lebowitz, Global Therapeutic Head, Oncology, will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 4:20 p.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast replay will be available approximately 48-hrs after the live webcast.

