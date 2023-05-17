Get the new Google Pixel 7a. For free. With select 5G Unlimited plans1



The news: Google Pixel 7a is coming to Verizon and it brought along a new friend — the Pixel Fold , which completely reimagines the Pixel for a new generation.

Starting right now, Verizon is offering the brand new Pixel 7a in Sea, Charcoal and Snow colors for $15.27 a month for 36 months (0% APR; $549.99 retail), featuring everything you love about Pixel in an affordable package.

Pixel Fold will be available from Verizon in 256GB and 512GB memory configurations, with preorders starting June 20 and wide availability on June 27. Stay tuned to verizon.com for pricing and some amazing Pixel Fold promotions.

Our best offers: For a limited time, get a Pixel 7a for free with select 5G Unlimited plans1. And protect it with new cases from Verizon, Gear4, Speck, OTTERBOX and Elizabeth James — all 15% off online through May 31.

We’re also offering $20 off the second-generation Google Pixel Stand in Clearly White, so you can easily charge up your Pixel and check out your Google News feed at the same time. Finally, the Pixel Buds A-series is now available at Verizon in Arctic Blue for $99.99.

Pick your perfect Pixel: With the addition of the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold, there is now a Pixel for everyone. Pixel 7a is perfect for anyone looking to jump into the world of Google with an affordable smartphone that includes a powerful camera system; a big, bright display and long-lasting battery.

The Pixel Fold is my ultimate Pixel. It does everything you need, while you’re on the go, all at once. Unfold your Pixel to reveal a giant 7.6” display that is built for multitasking with the ability to run two apps side by side, simultaneously. You can even drag and drop URLs, photos and files between apps. Frame up amazing selfies using the rear camera and the front screen, and then upload them to your friends using 5G Ultra Wideband.

If you want a new Pixel and aren’t a Verizon customer yet, sign up for Verizon Free Trial and get unlimited premium data on 5G Ultra Wideband, our fastest 5G network, for 30 days for free, without disrupting your existing service. Simply download the My Verizon app (iOS or Android) on your unlocked phone and start your Free Trial today.

Visit verizon.com or your local Verizon store to order a Pixel 7a today. And, stay tuned for some amazing Pixel Fold offers that will be available when preorders kick off on June 20.

1 $549.99 device payment or full retail purchase w/ new smartphone line on 5G Start, 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More or One Unlimited for iPhone (all lines on account req’d on plan) plans req’d. Less $549.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

