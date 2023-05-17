Advance Auto Parts Announces Dates for Its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers, will report first quarter 2023 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Interested parties can listen to the event via a webcast scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The webcast will be accessible via the company’s Investor Relations website (ir.AdvanceAutoParts.com).

To join by phone, please pre-register+online for dial-in and passcode information. Upon registering, participants will receive a confirmation with call details and a registrant ID. While registration is open through the live call, the company suggests registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website for one year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of December 31, 2022, Advance operated 4,770 stores and 316 Worldpac branches primarily within the United States, with additional locations in Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also served 1,311 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

