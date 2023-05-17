SHANGHAI and NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TH International Limited (“Tims China” ( THCH)), the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops and Popeyes restaurants in China, today announced that April 2023 same-store sales for company-owned and -operated stores grew by 16.3% compared to April 2022.



In addition, Tims China announced its participation in the following investor conferences.

May 9 th to 10 th the Macquarie DELTAH China Conference 2023 in Hong Kong;

to 10 the Macquarie DELTAH China Conference 2023 in Hong Kong; May 17 th to 19 th the Daiwa Securities China Consumer Tour in Shanghai;

to 19 the Daiwa Securities China Consumer Tour in Shanghai; May 17 th the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference in New York City;

the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference in New York City; May 30 th to June 1 st the Morgan Stanley China Summit 2023 in Hong Kong;

to June 1 the Morgan Stanley China Summit 2023 in Hong Kong; June 8 th the RBC Consumer Day in New York City; and

the RBC Consumer Day in New York City; and June 13th to 14th the Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference.

ABOUT TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

TH International Limited ( THCH) (“Tims China”) is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisees of Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau and Popeyes restaurants in mainland China and Macau. Tims China was founded by Cartesian Capital Group and Tim Hortons Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR) (: QSR).

The company’s philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered on true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit ir.timschina.com.

