Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (“DoubleVerify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DV) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 2, 2023, Spruce Point Capital Management published a report alleging that there is evidence DoubleVerify engaged in manipulative and deceptive financial reporting related to its international business.

On this news, DoubleVerify’s share price fell $1.69, or 5.8%, to close at $27.22 per share on May 2, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased DoubleVerify securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

