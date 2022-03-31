PR Newswire
KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 10, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, of $1.9 million or $0.26 per share. This compares to net income of $4.7 million or $0.63 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and compares to net income of $8.8 million or $1.19 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, included pre-tax charges of $4.6 million, or $0.47 per share, related to the Company's exit of its consumer direct lending business.
Net income for the six months ended March 31, 2023, was $6.6 million or $0.89 per share. This compares to net income of $17.4 million or $2.35 per share for the six months ended March 31, 2022.
NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.
(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)
NASB Financial, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
3/31/23
12/31/22
3/31/22
3/31/23
3/31/22
EARNINGS DATA:
Net interest income
$
21,508
22,077
18,809
43,585
37,873
Provision for loan losses
--
--
--
--
--
Non-interest income
1,156
1,144
8,310
2,300
13,556
Non-interest expense
15,233
13,872
14,423
29,105
29,901
Income tax expense
1,828
2,300
2,913
4,128
5,016
Income (loss) from discontinued
operations, net of tax
(3,702)
(2,357)
(964)
(6,059)
929
Net income
$
1,901
4,692
8,819
6,593
17,441
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:
Total assets
$
2,761,904
2,520,202
2,206,699
2,761,904
2,206,699
Total loans held for investments and
mortgage-backed securities, net
2,144,966
2,132,757
1,531,834
2,144,966
1,531,834
Customer and brokered deposit
accounts
1,729,421
1,633,934
1,357,520
1,729,421
1,357,520
Stockholders' equity
382,170
378,445
391,895
382,170
391,895
FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:
Book value per share
$
51.59
51.03
52.90
51.59
52.90
Earnings per share
0.26
0.63
1.19
0.89
2.35
Cash dividends paid per share
0.25
0.85
0.85
1.10
1.60
Return on assets (annualized net income
divided by total average assets)
0.29 %
0.73 %
1.61 %
0.49 %
1.53 %
Return on equity (annualized net income
divided by average stockholders' equity)
2.00 %
4.96 %
8.97 %
3.47 %
8.88 %
Weighted average shares outstanding
7,412,861
7,412,785
7,409,460
7,412,823
7,409,086
