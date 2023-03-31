AMH Receives Credit Rating Upgrade to Baa2 from Moody's

LAS VEGAS, May 10, 2023

LAS VEGAS, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMH (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company"), a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes, today announced that Moody's Investor Service ("Moody's") upgraded all the ratings for the Company, including the senior unsecured rating to Baa2 from Baa3 with a stable outlook.

According to Moody's published report, the upgraded rating and stable outlook reflects the Company's strengthened credit metrics and resilient business model. The report also cites management's disciplined approach towards the balance sheet as part of the ratings rationale as well as the favorable structural and secular trends and the supply/demand imbalance that are benefitting the single-family rental market.

"We are pleased with the upgrade announcement which is a testament to our team's hard work and the strategic investments we have been making into our balance sheet for years, demonstrating another example of AMH's continued thought leadership in the sector," stated Chris Lau, AMH's Chief Financial Officer. "Our balance sheet strength and flexibility continue to remain top strategic priorities at AMH."

About AMH

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading owner, operator, and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

In recent years, we've been named one of Fortune's 2022 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™, a 2023 Great Place to Work®, a 2023 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 and America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 by Newsweek and Statista Inc., and a Top ESG Regional Performer by Sustainalytics. As of March 31, 2023, we owned nearly 59,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Mountain West regions of the United States. Additional information about AMH is available on our website at www.amh.com.

AMH refers to one or more of American Homes 4 Rent, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P. and their subsidiaries and joint ventures. In certain states, we operate under AMH Living or American Homes 4 Rent. Please see www.amh.com/dba to learn more.

AMH Contacts

Investor Relations
Nicholas Fromm
Phone: (855) 794-2447
Email: [email protected]

