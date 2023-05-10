PR Newswire

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PSG, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a global pump, metering and dispensing-solution expert, today announced the launch of its new BioProTT™ FlowSU System and updated SumoFlo® CPFM-8103 Single-Use Coriolis Mass Flow Meter technologies. The unveiling of these new products from the recently launched PSG Biotech brand took place last month at the 2023 INTERPHEX Show, which was held in New York, NY.

"The new and improved BioProTT FlowSU System and SumoFlo Coriolis Mass Flow Meter products ensure maximum media-integrity protection, which gives producers of life-saving biopharmaceuticals, medicines and therapeutics confidence that their products are safe," said Michael Franco, Director, Global Biopharma Sales for PSG. "That is the motivation behind everything we do at PSG and the embodiment of the 'Caring For Every Drop' philosophy that drives our business every day."

The BioProTT FlowSU System is a next-generation flow-measurement system that has been designed for single-use biopharma applications. The "Ready. Connect. Flow." capabilities of the FlowSU System revolve around an innovative disposable sensor that eliminates the need for calibration and can be easily integrated into most standard manifolds while performing flow-measurement and air-in-line detection tasks simultaneously. The sensor's straight-line flow path also produces product transfer with less shear stress to better protect sensitive fluids from damage. The reusable and easy-to-mount holder station is outfitted with integrated electronics with Power over Ethernet (PoE) capability. The holder station is compatible with every sensor size and allows tool-free attachment with special locking technology, creating a safe and reliable connection with every use.

The SumoFlo CPFM-8103 Single-Use Coriolis Mass Flow Meter, the world's only gamma-sterilizable Coriolis mass flow meter, continues to provide a best-in-class mass-flow reading accuracy rate of +/-1% in flow rates from 0.05 to 100 kg/min. In addition, several new features have been added that further separate its operational capabilities from competitive models and make it well suited for upstream, laboratory, and cell and gene therapy applications. Specifically, the 031 model offers a new inline option for both inlet and outlet ports. In addition to the standard 1/8" connection option, a new 1/4" connection option allows the flow meter to be used in a wider range of applications with no adjustment needed for different tube sizes. Finally, the flow meter's external temperature sensor has been relocated to the interior of the unit, which improves reliability and performance and eliminates a potential leak path. The redesign of both the 031 and U08 models also allows them to be more efficiently manufactured while maintaining robust operating capabilities in the same size and footprint. The U08 SumoFlo Coriolis Mass Flow Meter is the low-flow version with a flow-rate range of 0.002-0.05 kg/min, making it ideal for critical low-dosing applications in the biopharmaceutical space.

For more information on the ways that PSG equipment and systems can optimize performance in critical life science and biopharmaceutical applications, please visit psgdover.com/biotech.

About PSG:

PSG is the global pump, metering and dispensing-solution expert, enabling the safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable fluids that require optimal performance and reliability in applications where it matters most. Additionally, PSG is a leading provider of flow meters designed to reduce waste and downtime while accurately measuring, monitoring and controlling the distribution of fluids. Headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, USA, PSG is comprised of several world-class brands, including Abaque®, All-Flo™, Almatec®, Blackmer®, Ebsray®, em-tec®, Griswold®, Hydro™, Malema™, Mouvex®, Neptune®, PSG® Biotech, Quantex™, Quattroflow®, RedScrew™ and Wilden®. PSG products are manufactured on three continents – North America, Europe and Asia – in state-of-the-art facilities that practice lean manufacturing and are ISO-certified. PSG is part of the Pumps & Process Solutions segment of Dover Corporation. For additional information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com. PSG: Where Innovation Flows.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

PSG Contact:

Christopher Walsh

(331) 277-8137

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psg-launches-new-and-updated-flow-sensor-and-flow-measurement-technologies-301821054.html

SOURCE Dover