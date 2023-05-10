MDU Resources Names Rob Johnson President of Subsidiary WBI Energy

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BISMARCK, N.D., May 10, 2023

BISMARCK, N.D., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) announced today that Rob L. Johnson has been named president of WBI Energy, Inc., the company's natural gas pipeline subsidiary, effective upon completion of the anticipated separation of MDU Resources' construction materials subsidiary, Knife River Corporation, at which time current WBI Energy President and CEO Trevor J. Hastings will become chief operating officer of Knife River.

MDUR_logo_Logo.jpg

Johnson currently is executive vice president-commercial for WBI Energy.

"Rob has led significant business development activity for WBI Energy over the past decade. WBI Energy's system capacity has more than doubled, with over 1.26 billion cubic feet of natural gas transportation capacity added, during that time," said David L. Goodin, president and CEO of MDU Resources. "Rob's long-tenured experience and vast expertise with our regulated natural gas pipeline business will continue to serve our stakeholders well."

Johnson joined WBI Energy in 1983 as a communication specialist, moving into management in 1994 and subsequently holding positions of increasing responsibility, becoming vice president-commercial in 2013 and executive vice president-commercial in 2020.

Johnson has an associate degree in electronics from North Dakota State College of Science and a bachelor's degree in business administration, with an emphasis in finance, from University of Mary in Bismarck. He has been active in a number of industry organizations, including as a current board member of the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America and a past board member of the North Dakota Petroleum Council.

About MDU Resources
MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats indices, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at [email protected].

About WBI Energy
WBI Energy, Inc. provides natural gas transportation and underground storage services through regulated pipeline systems primarily in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions of the United States. It also provides nonregulated cathodic protection and other energy-related services. WBI Energy is a subsidiary of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU). For more information about WBI Energy, visit www.WBIEnergy.com.

Media Contacts: Laura Lueder, MDU Resources manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095
Investor Contact: Brent Miller, director of financial projects and investor relations, 701-530-1730

favicon.png?sn=CG96661&sd=2023-05-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdu-resources-names-rob-johnson-president-of-subsidiary-wbi-energy-301821347.html

SOURCE MDU Resources Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG96661&Transmission_Id=202305101620PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG96661&DateId=20230510
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.