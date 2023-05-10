PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS), announced today that Ajei Gopal, president and chief executive officer, and Nicole Anasenes, chief financial officer and senior vice president of finance, will participate in a moderated discussion at J.P. Morgan's 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 1:55 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and archive of the webcast will be available at: https://investors.ansys.com/events-presentations/events

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made on the webcast are as of the date of the webcast and Ansys does not assume any obligation to update any statements made live or on the archived webcast. Matters discussed may include forward-looking statements about Ansys's anticipated financial results and growth, as well as about the development of products and markets, which are based on current plans and assumptions. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from those expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time in reports filed by Ansys with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Ansys's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.

About Ansys

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

