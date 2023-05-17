We believe interval fund structures are well-suited to strategies that invest in less-liquid alternative credit assets and can help reduce the volatility that may accompany daily inflows and outflows of investor assets.

Alternative credit assets have grown in popularity over the past decade-plus as meager yields prompted investors to expand their search for current income beyond traditional investment grade bond markets.

Among the beneficiaries of this trend were floating-rate assets like broadly syndicated loans and middle market direct lending, both of which typically offer higher yields than public securities in exchange for reduced liquidity and lack of investment grade ratings.

The inflation pressures that emerged in the aftermath of the Covid-19 recession introduced a novel complication to bond markets, however. The Federal Reserve’s aggressive policy response in 2022 left investors with few places to hide, and the contemporaneous bear markets for stocks and bonds that emerged during the year highlighted the challenges of asset allocation in increasingly correlated public markets. Meanwhile, continued uncertainty around the central bank’s ongoing efforts to tame inflation has resulted in significant volatility across markets.

While the massive backup in rates during 2022 has some questioning whether alternative credit assets still hold the same appeal, our view is that thoughtfully constructed alternative credit strategies are worthy of a strategic allocation independent of market conditions. Given the current environment of considerable volatility and inadequate spread compensation from traditional bonds, we believe the historically attractive risk-adjusted returns of floating-rate assets like broadly syndicated loans and middle market direct lending may represent a particularly compelling alternative, if appropriate.

Floating Coupons Have Helped Alternative Credit Weather the Spike in Rates

Coming out of the economic dislocations of Covid-19, high inflation prints thought to be transitory by many—including the Fed—have proved quite persistent. Inflation packs a one-two punch against traditional fixed-rate bonds, eroding the purchasing power of coupon payments and often presaging higher interest rates, both of which weigh on market prices. Thus, the battering of investment grade fixed income markets in 2022 came as little surprise. From March through December, the Fed hiked its target fed funds rate by 425 basis points, and yields across the Treasury curve followed suit, causing the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index to crater a record 13% for the year; its previous worst annual decline was less than 3%.2

With coupons that reset on a periodic basis to maintain a fixed spread over a reference rate, alternative credit assets like syndicated loans and private debt have very limited duration—and thus, as depicted in Exhibit 1, limited sensitivity to the interest rate increases that punished an array of fixed-rate assets in 2022. The Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan Index fell only 1.1% last year, while the Cliffwater Direct Lending Index, which tracks the quarterly performance of middle-market loans, gained 6.3%.3

