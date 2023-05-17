VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning” or the “Company”) announces the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia.



A total of 116,651,396 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 77.49% of the Company’s outstanding shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favor of all items of business before the Meeting, including the appointment of auditors with authorization of the directors to fix the auditors’ remuneration, acceptance of the Company’s approach to executive compensation, and the election of each of the directors. Detailed results of the ballot vote for the election of directors are provided below:



Director Nominee Votes for Percent Votes Against Percent Vicki Avril-Groves 113,016,435 99.38 % 708,861 0.62 % James E.C. Carter 109,075,989 95.91 % 4,649,307 4.09 % Jacynthe Côté 112,641,790 99.05 % 1,083,506 0.95 % Nicholas Hartery 112,510,952 98.93 % 1,214,344 1.07 % Mary Lou Kelley 113,190,693 99.53 % 534,603 0.47 % Andrés Kuhlmann 112,961,323 99.33 % 763,973 0.67 % Harold N. Kvisle 109,405,363 96.20 % 4,319,933 3.80 % Stuart L. Levenick 110,047,698 96.77 % 3,677,608 3.23 % Kevin Parkes 113,231,769 99.57 493,527 0.43 % Christopher W. Patterson 108,632,050 95.52 % 5,093,246 4.48 % Edward R. Seraphim 113,230,019 99.56 % 495,277 0.44 % Manjit K. Sharma 112,595,596 99.01 % 1,129,700 0.99 % Nancy G. Tower 113,012,702 99.37 % 712,594 0.63 %

About Finning

Finning International is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer, delivering unrivalled service to customers for 90 years. Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, we provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

