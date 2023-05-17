Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (“RDT”) (CSE: DOSE), a Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing drug delivery through innovation has launched two unique dental QuickStrip™ products across the country.

The QuickStrip technology will initially have two applications in the dental industry:

LQS™, a Lidocaine thin film to be used professionally as a topical anesthetic application to provide pain free dental treatment and assisting in allowing pain free local anesthetic where injection is required.

XyliStrip™, oral dissolving thin film strip, to be used for the treatment of dry mouth and xerostomia.

“The initial uptake and interest of the QuickStrip dental products by dentists across the country has been extremely positive, helping to simplify the steps that dentists need to prepare patients for procedures,” said Mark Upsdell, CEO Rapid Dose Therapeutics. “The advent of an oral lidocaine strip adds greatly to the dental clinic’s ability to deliver needle-free dental procedures, resulting in reduced patient anxiety. Furthermore, dentists spend a great deal of time managing dry mouth and xerostomia during procedures, which will be reduced significantly with the application of the Xylitol strip.”

Information about the Company’s dental QuickStrip products can be found by visiting https%3A%2F%2Fquickstripdental.com%2F and will be showcased at the following dental meetings:

May 11-13, 2023: Ontario Dental Association Conference Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre- Booth # 1303 and 1611

May 29-30, 2023: Ordres des dentistes du Quebec (JDIQ) Annual Convention

RDT is committed to product innovation and will continue to introduce additional products throughout the year.

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics is a Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing drug delivery through innovation. The Company’s flagship product QuickStrip™ is a thin, orally dissolvable film, that can be infused with an infinite list of active ingredients, including nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and vaccines, that are delivered quickly into the bloodstream, resulting in rapid onset of the active ingredient.

www.rapid-dose.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “potential”, “believe”, “intend”, “will”, “could”, “are planned to”, “are expected to” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Statements containing forward-looking information, including, without limitation, in respect of the delivery of equipment and products using the QuickStrip™ product delivery method, the generation of recurring revenues, as at the date of this news release, the plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs of RDT management as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to RDT management. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; termination of WLM agreements; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that statements of forward-looking information, although considered reasonable by RDT management at the time of preparation, will prove to be accurate as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510006046/en/