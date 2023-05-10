PR Newswire
WARREN, Ohio, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex:AWX) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023.
Net operating revenues in the first quarter of 2023 were $18.4 million compared with $14.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. For the first quarter of 2023, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.43 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.32 in the first quarter of 2022.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Net operating revenues:
Waste management services
$ 12,652
$ 9,339
Food, beverage and merchandise sales
1,974
1,665
Other golf and related operations
3,749
3,305
Total golf and related operations
5,723
4,970
Total net operating revenues
18,375
14,309
Costs and expenses:
Waste management services operating costs
10,380
7,578
Cost of food, beverage and merchandise
1,023
748
Golf and related operations operating costs
4,836
4,055
Depreciation and amortization expense
940
829
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,530
2,265
Operating loss
(1,334)
(1,166)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(515)
(278)
Other income, net
81
64
Loss before income taxes
(1,768)
(1,380)
Provision for income taxes
31
20
Net loss
(1,799)
(1,400)
Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries
(122)
(138)
Net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders
$ (1,677)
$ (1,262)
Loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:
Basic net loss per share
$ (0.43)
$ (0.32)
Diluted net loss per share
$ (0.43)
$ (0.32)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
3,899
3,899
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
3,899
3,899
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,270
$ 1,624
Accounts receivable, net
13,427
11,127
Unbilled membership dues receivable
747
599
Inventories
1,731
1,461
Prepaid expenses
1,456
1,172
Other current assets
39
105
Total current assets
18,670
16,088
Property and equipment, net
57,038
56,805
Property and equipment under finance leases, net
5,156
5,001
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,406
1,386
Restricted cash
10,438
10,426
Noncurrent deferred tax asset
8
8
Other assets, net
35
36
Total assets
$ 92,751
$ 89,750
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long term debt
$ 511
$ 503
Current portion of obligations under finance leases
139
115
Current portion of obligations under operating leases
432
424
Accounts payable
13,202
10,995
Accrued payroll and other compensation
1,381
989
Accrued income taxes
96
103
Other accrued taxes
406
540
Deferred membership dues revenue
4,900
3,643
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
1,934
1,544
Total current liabilities
23,001
18,856
Long term debt, net of current portion
29,622
29,758
Line of credit
2,200
1,550
Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion
509
381
Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion
974
962
Asset retirement obligation
100
100
Equity:
Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity
36,814
38,490
Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries
(469)
(347)
Total shareholders' equity
36,345
38,143
Total liabilities and equity
$ 92,751
$ 89,750
