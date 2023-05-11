%3Cb%3EBioceres+Crop+Solutions+Corp.%3C%2Fb%3E (Bioceres) (NASDAQ: BIOX), a leader in the development and commercialization of productivity solutions designed to regenerate agricultural ecosystems while making crops more resilient to climate change, announced financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2023. Financial results are expressed in U.S. dollars and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. All comparisons in this announcement are year-over-year (YoY), unless otherwise noted.
FINANCIAL & BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
- Total revenues were $93.6 million in 3Q23, a 33% increase compared to the pro forma numbers for the third quarter of last year, which are inclusive of historical revenues from Pro Farm. Topline growth was primarily driven by revenues in the Crop Nutrition segment, resulting from the initial proceeds generated by the strategic partnership with Syngenta, which more than offset the negative impact of the extended drought in Argentina.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $35.8 million, mainly benefited by proceeds from the Syngenta agreement that were recognized in the quarter. On an LTM basis, adjusted EBITDA was $85.3 million.
- Brazil’s National Biosafety Commission concluded the safety evaluation of HB4 Wheat, providing full approval for commercialization and cultivation in the country. Partnerships with EMBRAPA and OR Sementes in place to introgress HB4 trait into varieties adapted to Brazil, with focus on the Cerrados region.
- HB4 Soy program in Brazil moving forward, with initial varieties performing favorably under diverse conditions. Seed inventory ramp-up on track to reach 10,000 hectares in 23/24 season.
- Inaugural 2022 Sustainability Report published, documenting our journey in developing and commercializing technologies that address two major challenges confronting global agriculture: climate change and biodiversity preservation.
MANAGEMENT REVIEW
Mr. Federico Trucco, Bioceres´ Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are delighted to resume our growth trajectory with solid numbers reported in this quarter, despite the extended drought in Argentina, which continued to affect our sales in this important market. Our outstanding performance this quarter results from the combination of strategic actions we have taken over the last year to diversify the product and geographic exposure of our business. For instance, this quarter saw the initial benefits of the strategic partnership with Syngenta, which accelerates and broadens the international growth of our inoculant business.”
“We are also making great strides internationally on the HB4 front. In Brazil, our soybean program is steadily advancing, with an initial set of varieties tested by farmers in five states, with at least one variety consistently outperforming the top commercial alternatives. Brazil’s recent approval for HB4 Wheat commercialization and cultivation consolidated our collaboration with local institutions and seed developers such as Embrapa and OR Sementes. Additionally, the approval of HB4 grain importation by Brazil (adding to the prior approval for flour importation) allows us to diversify our go-to-market strategy in Argentina, where we are expanding original seed sales to a group of 45 seed multipliers, who can now build their own inventories for future, direct-to-farmer, certified seed sales. At the same time, we have enabled third parties such as Buck Semillas, to develop HB4 varieties with their own genetics, allowing us to more quickly address the needs of farmers in certain regions.”
Trucco added: “As described in our recently published Sustainability Report, our portfolio of products promotes efficient resource use and protects soil health and ecosystem biodiversity while strengthening crops against weather conditions associated with climate change. We are encouraged to see that farmers adoption of good agricultural practices can be independent of regulations when science is used to align productivity incentives with positive externalities. This concept is at the heart of our all-around value proposition.”
Mr. Enrique Lopez Lecube, Bioceres´ Chief Financial Officer, noted “This quarters’ strong results reflect the value of our strategic actions to diversify revenues, and to profit from our extensive portfolio of technologies in multiple ways. Results from the agreement with Syngenta were timely in helping us navigate our seasonally weakest quarter in a context of halted demand for some of our products due to unfavorable weather, particularly in Argentina. Both dynamics ─ weather patterns affecting seasonality and alternative revenue sources ─ are a reminder that our underlying performance is better assessed when looking at annual results. The results from the inoculants agreement recognized in the quarter drove improved revenues and profits, resulting in a strengthened financial position – a desirable position to be in considering the current turmoil in global markets. We feel confident about our ability to execute on short and mid-term plans, and if the drought situation in Argentina finally reverses in the coming weeks, we are optimistic about having a strong end to the fiscal year.”
KEY FINANCIAL METRICS
(In millions of U.S. dollars, unless where otherwise stated)
Table 1: 3Q23 & YTD Key Financial Metrics
|
3Q22
|
3Q23
|
% Change
|
YTD22
|
YTD23
% Change
|
Pro forma1
Pro forma1
|Revenue by Segment
|Crop Protection
|
45.9
|
44.4
|
-3%
|
143.2
|
160.7
12%
|Seed and Integrated Products
|
3.5
|
5.7
|
65%
|
27.5
|
35.9
31%
|Crop Nutrition
|
21.3
|
43.5
|
104%
|
75.6
|
118.5
57%
|Total Revenue
|
70.6
|
93.6
|
33%
|
246.2
|
315.1
28%
|Gross Profit
|
31.3
|
57.5
|
84%
|
113.9
|
144.2
27%
|Gross Margin
|
44.30%
|
61.40%
|
1,707 bps
|
45.50%
|
40.50%
(505 bps)
|
3Q22
|
3Q23
|
% Change
|
YTD22
|
YTD23
% Change
|
Pro forma1
Pro forma1
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
2.8
|
35.8
|
1200%
|
33.3
|
70.7
113%
|
1.
3Q22 and YTD22 pro forma financials include Pro Farm historical numbers.
Summary:3Q23 revenues increased 33% to $93.6 million when compared to 3Q22 pro forma revenues that include historical sales from Pro Farm. The historical drought that affected Argentina in the previous quarter continued into 3Q23 negatively impacting product sales, particularly micro-beaded fertilizer sales. This decline was fully offset by the recognition of a large portion of the initial compensatory payment from the agreement with Syngenta, announced in September 2022. This agreement is part of the company’s strategy of revenue diversification and helped to offset the impact of an unusually severe drought in a key market. On a year-to-date basis, sales were up 28%. Gross profit and adjusted EBITDA for the quarter saw greater YOY increases (84% and 1200% respectively) as proceeds from the inoculant agreement flow directly to the bottom line. LTM adjusted EBITDA stood at $85.3 million.
THIRD QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
Management will host a conference call and question-and-answer session, which will be accompanied by a presentation available during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the company’s website.
To access the call, please use the following information:
|
Date:
Thursday, May 11, 2023
|
Time:
8:30 a.m. EST, 5:30 a.m. PST
|
US Toll Free dial-in number:
1-833-470-1428
|
International dial-in numbers:
Click here
|
Conference ID:
001055
|
Webcast:
Click here
Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to register and join.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website here.
A replay of the call will be available through May 18, 2023, following the conference.
|
Toll Free Replay Number:
1-866-813-9403
|
International Replay Number:
+44 204 525 0658
|
Replay ID:
603438
Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(Figures in U.S. dollars)
|
Three-month period
Three-month period
|Total revenue
|
93,605,392
69,482,518
|Cost of sales
|
-36,137,759
-45,823,445
|Gross profit
|
57,467,633
23,659,073
|% Gross profit
|
61%
34%
|Operating expenses
|
-27,881,542
-19,869,946
|Share of profit of JV
|
378,145
-203,954
|Other income or expenses, net
|
-97,516
-1,437,718
|Operating profit
|
29,866,720
2,147,455
|Financial result
|
-7,577,828
-4,784,248
|Profit/(loss) before income tax
|
22,288,892
-2,636,793
|Income tax
|
5,189,627
-4,340,156
|Profit/(loss) for the period
|
27,478,519
-6,976,949
|Other comprehensive profit/(loss)
|
-62,622
12,367,795
|Total comprehensive profit/(loss)
|
27,415,897
5,390,846
|Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to:
|Equity holders of the parent
|
28,145,878
-6,486,721
|Non-controlling interests
|
-667,359
-490,228
|
27,478,519
-6,976,949
|Total comprehensive profit/(loss) attributable to:
|Equity holders of the parent
|
28,206,144
3,889,873
|Non-controlling interests
|
-790,247
1,500,973
|
27,415,897
5,390,846
|Weighted average number of shares
|Basic
|
62,002,011
41,138,527
|Diluted
|
63,079,523
41,138,527
Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Figures in U.S. dollars)
|ASSETS
|
03/31/2023
06/30/2022
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
57,737,138
33,475,266
|Other financial assets
|
13,141,069
5,401,133
|Trade receivables
|
157,816,812
111,752,310
|Other receivables
|
30,218,852
19,327,584
|Income and minimum presumed income taxes recoverable
|
10,000,887
1,647,398
|Inventories
|
150,862,729
126,044,122
|Biological assets
|
2,043,651
57,313
|Total current assets
|
421,821,138
297,705,126
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|Other financial assets
|
1,079,947
619,841
|Trade receivables
|
326,380
200,412
|Other receivables
|
2,652,278
2,254,199
|Income and minimum presumed income taxes recoverable
|
17,912
44,412
|Deferred tax assets
|
4,235,301
4,011,374
|Investments in joint ventures and associates
|
39,185,745
38,554,092
|Property, plant and equipment
|
66,113,264
49,908,325
|Intangible assets
|
174,288,295
76,704,869
|Goodwill
|
122,532,487
36,073,685
|Right-of-use leased asset
|
13,614,782
12,144,026
|Total non-current assets
|
424,046,391
220,515,235
|Total assets
|
845,867,529
518,220,361
|LIABILITIES
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Trade and other payables
|
150,174,333
125,849,620
|Borrowings
|
104,986,796
71,301,468
|Employee benefits and social security
|
7,958,760
7,619,121
|Deferred revenue and advances from customers
|
13,144,781
5,895,313
|Income tax payable
|
541,935
7,538,764
|Consideration for acquisition
|
1,943,216
3,048,562
|Lease liabilities
|
3,136,708
1,412,904
|Total current liabilities
|
281,886,529
222,665,752
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Trade and other payables
|
716,864
-
|Borrowings
|
70,964,484
74,177,169
|Deferred revenue and advances from customers
|
17,096,542
-
|Investments in joint ventures and associates
|
221,014
717,948
|Deferred tax liabilities
|
47,312,700
29,005,943
|Provisions
|
415,443
603,022
|Consideration for acquisitions
|
8,163,657
9,854,228
|Secured notes
|
74,161,086
12,559,071
|Lease liability
|
10,658,070
10,338,380
|Total non-current liabilities
|
229,709,860
137,255,761
|Total liabilities
|
511,596,389
359,921,513
|EQUITY
|Equity attributable to owners of the parent
|
301,092,769
127,358,573
|Non-controlling interests
|
33,178,371
30,940,275
|Total equity
|
334,271,140
158,298,848
|Total equity and liabilities
|
845,867,529
518,220,361
