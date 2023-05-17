Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT) to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. for $324 million in cash is fair to Home Point shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Home Point shareholders to %3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Home Point and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Home Point shareholders; (2) determine whether Mr. Cooper is underpaying for Home Point; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Home Point shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Home Point shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Home Point shareholders to %3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510006074/en/