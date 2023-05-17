GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSX: GFP) (“GreenFirst”) will host a conference call to review its first-quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30am (Eastern). The results are scheduled to be released at the close of trading on May 15, 2023.

The live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed via telephone: (+1) 416 764 8658 or (+1) 888 886 7786 or via web http%3A%2F%2Fmomentum.adobeconnect.com%2Fgreenfirstq1%2F. A replay of the webcast and presentation slides will be available on GreenFirst’s website following the conference call. Please visit GreenFirst’s Investor Relations website at greenfirst.ca%2Finvestors at the end of the day on May 15, 2023 to view the earnings release prior to the conference call.

About GreenFirst

GreenFirst Forest Products is a forest-first business, focused on sustainable forest management and lumber production. The Company owns four sawmills located in rich wood baskets proudly operating over 6.1 million hectares of FSC® certified public Ontario forestlands (FSC®-C167905). The Company believes that responsible forest practices, coupled with the long-term green advantage of lumber, provide GreenFirst with significant cyclical and secular advantages in building products.

