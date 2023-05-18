JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Verizon selected their Drone-Aided Site Audits solution, a collaboration with Amdocs partner, vHive, to assist in monitoring network assets.

Amdocs Drone-Aided Site and Inventory Audits provides Verizon with an advanced and safe way to gather information about cell sites by increasing the number of sites inspected daily. Working with vHive, the Amdocs solution powers autonomous drone flights, simplifying the data capture process, which is then used to automatically create Digital Twins, also known as a virtual 3D model of a physical asset and digital inventory of assets.

"We're thrilled to leverage cutting-edge technology to help Verizon create Digital Twins of their network assets and simplify monitoring," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Seamless access to inventory for network scaling and optimization enables service providers like Verizon to create the next generation of connected customer experiences at scale."

Amdocs will be showing 5G solutions at Big 5G Event, May 15-17, Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

