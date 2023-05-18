The launch of eSIM services, using Amdocs' eSIM Cloud platform, will provide an enhanced experience for the Norwegian operator's customers

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has been selected by Ice Norway to enable the launch of eSIM services, allowing for an enriched customer experience and accelerating the Norwegian operator's digitalization journey.

An eSIM is an embedded, digital SIM that lets users activate a cellular plan from a mobile network operator without the need for a physical SIM card.

The project with Amdocs will allow Ice Norway to offer consumers the option to switch to its network with the tap of a button when using eSIM-enabled smartphones, tablets and laptops, as well as smartwatches and other wearables.

Under the deal, Ice Norway will deploy Amdocs' eSIM Cloud platform, which offers simple and fast integration into a service provider's network and IT systems. Amdocs' eSIM software development kit (SDK) and entitlement server will also be utilized.

The collaboration with Ice Norway is the latest example of a major service provider selecting Amdocs to launch eSIM services for its customers. Amdocs was recently named by Counterpoint Research as the global leader in eSIM orchestration, and has seen an accelerated number of eSIM deployments as service providers leverage the technology to simplify customer experiences.

"We value simplicity, and eSIM certainly makes it easier for customers to swap between operators. eSIM is good for competition and positive for the environment. It's a win-win for us, and Amdocs makes this possible," says Shiraz Abid, Chief Commercial Officer at Ice. "Ice is no newcomer when it comes to the innovation advantages of embedded SIM, having launched a fully digital, eSIM-only mobile brand, Nice Mobil, in 2021. Before the end of 2023, all new customers joining Ice will have the option to get eSIM through a seamless customer journey enabled by the Amdocs platform when they sign up for a mobile subscription or buy a new handset from Ice."

"Innovative service providers like Ice Norway are creating the next generation of frictionless experiences by offering eSIM-based connectivity," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Around the world, momentum for eSIM adoption is rapidly building, and we're delighted that leading service providers are adopting our SaaS eSIM cloud platform to better connect customers."

About Ice

Ice Norway (Ice Communication Norge AS), with its top modern, robust, and efficient mobile network, is one of three mobile network operators in Norway. Ice has already acquired 757,000 customers across their portfolio, and continues to invest in network, new services and customer growth.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

