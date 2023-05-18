Transformation project will allow Melita customers to enjoy differentiated IoT and 5G offerings

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has successfully completed a digital transformation project with Melita Limited that will enable the Malta-based operator to further monetize innovative new 5G and IoT-based services for both consumer and enterprise customers.

The project has seen Amdocs enhance its charging solutions, further enabling Melita to create differentiated services and business models. Amdocs also delivered improvements to Melita's customer data management, systems security, quality engineering and work allocation systems, as well as supporting Melita's international expansion through its melita.io platform, which now provides IoT solutions in several countries.

"At Melita we pride ourselves on our commitment to innovation and ensuring our customers benefit from the latest technologies," said Harald Roesch, CEO at Melita Limited. "The transformation project with Amdocs has been a success and an important milestone for our business, and we're excited to bring a new generation of products and services to consumers and enterprises."

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs, said: "With its investment in future-ready platforms and technology, Melita is well-positioned to capitalize on the emerging 5G and IoT service offerings and an ever-expanding number of devices demanded by both consumers and enterprises."

Supporting Resources

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

About Melita Limited

Melita is a leading provider of next generation broadband, fixed and wireless connectivity in Malta. The company started in 1992 and today provides services to 75% of Maltese households. The company also owns and operates Malta's only purpose-built data centre facility. Through an advanced converged nationwide network, Melita serves the growing telecommunication needs of small and large businesses and leads the way in the fibre internet TV and mobile consumer markets. Melita provides high-quality international connectivity to the island's business sector, through redundant submarine fibre cables and Milan-based peering capabilities.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other global or regional events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's clients' businesses and levels of business activity, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 filed on December 13, 2022 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 on February 13, 2023.

Media Contacts:

Michael Youds

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +44 7855 827 038

Email: [email protected]

Holly Abbott

Babel PR for Amdocs

Tel: +44 (0)7527 521057

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/753940/Melita-Moves-Forward-with-Digital-Transformation-Journey-with-Amdocs



