Adcore Reports Strong First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

45% YoY Increase in Revenue, Multi-Regional Growth and High Profit Margins Reflect Continued Business Strategy Execution

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (

TSX:ADCO, Financial)(OTCQX:ADCOF, Financial)(FSE:ADQ)(TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Adcore CEO, Omri Brill, commented "I am pleased to share our first-quarter results for 2023, which not only demonstrate strong growth and progress in our financial performance but also surpassing our initial guidance. Our revenue for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, reached CAD$6.8 million, a 45% increase compared to the same period in 2022. Gross profit also saw a significant 35% increase, reaching CAD$2.7 million.

Our gross margin ended at an impressive 40%, at the upper limits of our guidance, and we are further encouraged by the promising growth trends in our regional revenues. North America experienced a 61% increase, while EMEA saw an impressive 81% growth in revenue and the APAC region resumed their growth trends, with a notable 3% increase.

Our Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter amounted to CAD$68,000, and we achieved a 56% reduction in cash flow used for operating activities compared to the first quarter of 2022. This improvement in cash flow management is indicative of our ongoing commitment to operational efficiency.

We concluded the quarter with CAD$7.3 million in cash and a total working capital of CAD$8.6 million. With virtually no debt, the Company has ample runway to reach its milestones in the upcoming year. We plan to continue using our cash prudently, including repurchasing shares at current valuation ranges through our NCIB. This financial stability is a testament to the fiscal responsibility exercised by our management team as we persist in our pursuit of becoming one of the world's leading marketing technology companies." concluded Mr. Brill.

First Quarter Highlights:

  • Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was CAD$6.8 million compared to CAD$4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, a 45% increase.
  • Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was CAD$2.7 million compared to CAD$2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, a 35% increase.
  • Gross margin for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was 40% compared to 43% for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was CAD$68,000 compared to CAD$81,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
  • North America revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was CAD$1.55 million compared to CAD$0.96 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, a 61% increase.
  • EMEA revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was CAD$3.3 million compared to CAD$1.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, a 81% increase.
  • APAC revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was CAD$1.94 million compared to CAD$1.89 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, a 3% increase.
  • A reduction of 56% in cash flow used for operating activities compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022.
  • Total accumulated NCIB purchases the company made until April 30, 2023, was 1,454,500 shares.
  • Working Capital for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was CAD$8.6 million compared to CAD$9.2 million as of December 31, 2022.

Second Quarter 2023 Guidance

The Company expects to release second quarter 2023 guidance later this month or early June as it gains more visibility on its financial performance for the quarter.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results on May 11th at 10AM ET

To register for the conference call/webcast please click here or visit: https://click.adcore.com/q1-conference-call

Use of Non-IFRS Measures

Management uses Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") as a key financial metric to evaluate Adcore's operating performance and for planning and forecasting future business operations. Adjusted EBITDA excludes significant items that are non-operating in nature in order to evaluate Adcore's core operating performance against prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for net earnings, overall change in cash or liquidity of the business as a whole. Management believes the use of Adjusted EBITDA allows investors and analysts to understand the results of the continuing operations of the Company and its subsidiary, by excluding certain items that have a disproportionate impact on Adcore's results for a particular period. Management's method of determining non-GAAP financial measures is evaluated periodically and may differ from other companies' methods and therefore may not be comparable to those used by other companies.

The following table reconciles the non-IFRS measure to the most comparable IFRS measure for the three months ended March 31, 2022. This measure does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS, and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

AdjustedEBITDA:


Three months ended March 31, 2023Three months ended March 31, 2022
Operating profit
(245)(446)
Depreciation and amortization
229299
Share-based payments
84195
Other non-recurring items
-37
Total Adjustments
313531
Adjusted EBITDA
6885

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME


Three months ended March 31,Three months ended March 31,

2023

2022

Revenues
6,8224,693
Cost of revenues
4,0792,666
Gross profit
2,7432,028
Research and development expenses
419390
Selling ,general and administrative expenses
2,5692,084
Operating profit (loss)
(245)(446)
Finance expenses
375612
Finance income
(25)(219)
Loss before taxes on income
(595)(838)
Tax Expenses
14-
Net Profit (Loss)
(609)(838)
Basic profit per share attributable to shareholders
(0.009)(0.013)
Diluted profit per share attributable to shareholders
(0.009)(0.013)

ADCORE INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION


March 31, 2023December 31, 2022

CAD$ in thousands
CURRENT ASSETS:


Cash and cash equivalents
7,3168,830
Trade accounts receivable, net
5,0396,264
Other accounts receivable
179430

Total current assets
12,53415,524


NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Property, plant and equipment, net
509592
Intangible assets, net
3,7793,564
Total non-current assets
4,2884,156

Total assets
16,82219,680

CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade accounts payable
2,5434,829
Other accounts payable
1,2501,195
Lease liability
185254
Total current liabilities
3,9786,278

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accrued severance pay, net
1111
Deferred tax liability, net
219217
Derivative liability - warrants
--
Total non-current liabilities
230228

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Share capital
11,04611,052
Additional paid in capital
3,5483,466
Treasury stocks
(848)(821)
Actuarial reserve
(97)(97)
Retained earnings
(1,035)(426)
Total Equity
12,61413,174

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
16,82219,680

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/,https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AMPHY

Founded in 2021 in the midst of the pandemic, Amphy is the world's most diverse 24/7 live online learning marketplace. With Amphy, learners can choose from thousands of classes across hundreds of categories to grow their passions and skills, expand their children's learning opportunities, and much more. Instructors on the Amphy platform join a vibrant virtual teacher community that promotes and supports their success through enrichment seminars, marketing and advertising, and a suite of tools that allow them to run their classes hassle-free and focus on their students. Amphy students gain access to high-quality, personalized classes accessible from 24/7, as well as join a growing community of lifelong learners.

For more on Amphy please visit - https://www.amphy.com/ and https://blog.amphy.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.

https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Martijn van den Bemd,

Investor Relations

Investor Relations Europe

Chief Partnerships Officer

Glen Akselrod

Dr. Eva Reuter

Bristol Capital

Dr. Reuter Investor Relations

Telephone: 647-497-5337

Telephone: 905-326-1888 ext 1

Telephone: +49 (0) 69 1532 5857

Email: [email protected]Email: [email protected]Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754105/Adcore-Reports-Strong-First-Quarter-2023-Financial-Results

img.ashx?id=754105

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.