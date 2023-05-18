Mace(R) Security International Announces its 4th Qtr. 2022 Earnings Release Date

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Mace® Security International, Inc. (OTC PINK:MACE), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products, will conduct its fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT, 8:00 AM PDT. The earnings conference call can be joined by using the following link to have the conference call you. Simply click the link below and enter your information to be connected: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1610050&tp_key=3f5dd8a5ce

The link becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Or you may dial in to the conference call directly via phone. To dial in, please call 800-289-0462 or +1 323-794-2095 and enter passcode 646848# when prompted.

A news release outlining the financial results will be distributed after the market closes on Friday, May 12, 2023. A slide presentation, which will accompany the call, will also be available at www.corp.mace.com on Friday, May 12, 2023 after the market closes, and will remain available after the call.

The full set of financial statements and the accompanying slide presentation will be available after the market closes on May 12, 2023, on Mace's website www.corp.mace.com under the subheading "Newsroom."

A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay after the call's completion. It will be available two hours after the call and will expire on May 15, 2024. To access the encore recording, To access the encore recording,click the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1610050&tp_key=3f5dd8a5ce

About Mace® Security International, Inc.:

Mace® Security International, Inc. (MACE) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS!® Brand personal safety products, Vigilant® Brand alarms, and Tornado® Brand pepper spray and stun guns. MACE® distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

