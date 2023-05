Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (“KMF” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KMF) to Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KYN). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of KMF will receive either (i) shares of KYN common stock equal to 100% of the NAV per share of the KMF common stock, or (ii) an amount of cash equal to 95% of the NAV per share of the KMF common stock, for each share of KMF that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

Please note that the merger is structured as a tender offer, such that time may be of the essence.

