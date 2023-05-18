WW International, Inc. Announces that Artal Group S.A. Has Sold Its Remaining Stake of WW Common Stock

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. ( WW) (“WeightWatchers,” “WW,” or the “Company”) today announced its former controlling shareholder Artal Group S.A. (“Artal”) has sold its remaining minority stake in the Company in a Rule 144 block trade. Artal purchased the Company in 1999 from Heinz and maintained a controlling interest from its initial public offering in 2001 through 2018.

“WeightWatchers is a remarkable company with a rich history touching the lives of millions of people around the world,” said Ray Debbane, CEO of Artal and Chairman of the Board of WW from 1999 until May 8, 2023. “We have been privileged to have overseen and participated in the Company’s development over the past 24 years, which is one of the longest holdings in our 38 year history. The new Chairman Thilo Semmelbauer, CEO Sima Sistani and the rest of the WeightWatchers leadership team have my full confidence as they evolve the business. I am excited to see what the next chapter brings.”

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About WW International, Inc.
WeightWatchers is a human-centric technology company powered by our proven, science-based, clinically effective weight loss and weight management program. For six decades, we have inspired millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. We combine technology and community to help members reach and sustain their goals on our program. To learn more about the WeightWatchers approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

About Artal and Invus
Artal, with its exclusive investment advisor Invus, is a global equity investment firm with an evergreen capital structure, operating out of offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Since its founding in 1985, Invus has focused on empowering entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial teams to transform their industries across both public and private equity investments.

For more information, contact:
Investors:
Corey Kinger
[email protected]

Media:
Kelsey Merkel
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODgzNjkyMyM1NTg4OTQzIzIwMDUzNTM=
WW-International-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.