STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B.ST) iZafe Group AB ("iZafe Group") announces today that they are now removing exclusive sales of Dosell via Apoteket.se and are instead opening up to future sales via several sales channels. This after receiving great international impact for their pharmaceutical robot and now having volume commitments from several countries, including the UK, Holland, Portugal and Spain.

iZafe has also started dialogues with several pharmacies regarding selling Dosell as a consumer product and will therefore initially sell Dosell on its own website Dosell.se, before it is gradually sold via more partners. The introductory offer on the hardware remains SEK 499 until the last of May, before the price is raised to SEK 1,999. The monthly fee of SEK 299 will be maintained.

"The launch of the consumer version has been a determining factor in being able to sign the partners we have now started this year with. We are very happy about the great international interest for Dosell and look forward to opening up more sales channels. Our goal is to make Dosell available to as many people as possible who need help managing their medication." says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group.

For more information about Dosell, visit Dosell.se.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: [email protected]

www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution and the connected dose bag Pilloxa. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

