German enterprises are making a strategic shift toward industry-specific Salesforce products, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for Germany finds that strong growth in German Salesforce adoption is leading to growing demand on service providers for increased implementation capacity.

A primary bottleneck has been a lack of qualified people with Salesforce expertise who can carry out these implementations, the report finds. This has triggered a significant consolidation trend in the market for corresponding services, as the major system integrators acquire other providers to expand their capacities.

“In addition to takeovers, Salesforce providers are bolstering their recruitment initiatives,” said Dr. Matthias Paletta, director, technology modernization, for ISG in Germany. “Some providers are hiring and training young experts to be Salesforce consultants, while others are retraining experienced consultants in other areas and making them Salesforce experts.”

Salesforce is evolving its CRM products toward supporting specific industries, a strategy highlighted by the introduction of such products such as Salesforce Financial Services Cloud and Health Cloud. In 2020, Salesforce strengthened its focus on industry clouds when it acquired Velocity, an independent software provider that has developed industry-specific products based on Salesforce.

Aside from these larger trends, the German market for Salesforce development hasn’t changed significantly over the past year. The trend toward consolidation has not been as pronounced in Germany as it has been in the U.S. That said, the pace of consolidation in Germany has increased.

“For many German enterprises, the classic Salesforce tools aren’t sufficient,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “The need for advanced functionality beyond the standardized feature set remains high.”

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 42 providers across six quadrants: Multicloud Implementation and Integration Services for Large Enterprises, Implementation Services for Core Clouds Midmarket, Implementation Services for Marketing Automation Midmarket, Managed Application Services for Large Enterprises, Managed Application Services for Midmarket and Implementation Services for Industry Clouds.

The report names adesso SE, Deutsche Telekom and Reply as Leaders in four quadrants each, while Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, DIGITALL, Factory42, IBM, Infosys, Persistent Systems and Salesfive are named Leaders in three quadrants each. Deloitte Digital, HCLTech and Wipro are named Leaders in two quadrants each, while Cloud Consulting Group, PwC and TCS are named Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Cloud Monsters is named as a Rising Star — a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants. Assist Digital, Cloud Consulting Group and Factory42 are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Cognizant, DIGITALL and PwC.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

