Highlights: COMP360 Phase 3 pivotal program underway, patients have been treated in both trials

CPT® III code for in-person psychedelic therapy support accepted by the American Medical Association

Cash position at 31 March 2023 of $117.1 million, additional $26.9 million net cash raised through ATM facility to date in the second quarter

COMPASS Pathways plc ( CMPS) (“COMPASS”), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, reported its financial results for the first quarter 2023 and gave an update on recent progress across its business.

Kabir Nath, Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our phase 3 pivotal trials in treatment-resistant depression are now underway and on track, with treatment being administered to patients across numerous sites. This is significant progress, indicating that with the necessary approvals and licenses in place, these sites can now focus completely on training and recruitment.

We have also made important progress in laying the commercial groundwork for COMP360, with the recent acceptance by the American Medical Association of a CPT III code to describe the support services required in its administration. It has been a quarter of steady, strong progress, including productive, ongoing dialogue about the design of our pivotal trials with FDA.”

Business highlights

COMP360 psilocybin therapy in treatment-resistant depression (TRD):

Phase 3 program underway, composed of two pivotal trials with an integrated, long-term outcomes component Pivotal trial 1 (COMP 005): single dose monotherapy, n=255, top line data expected summer 2024 Pivotal trial 2 (COMP 006): fixed repeat dose monotherapy, n=568, top line data expected mid-2025 Long-term follow up in each trial will generate data on duration of response and potential effect of retreatment

As expected, FDA feedback received on the COMP 005 and COMP 006 trials and the phase 3 program is continuing in accordance with previously announced study design

Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) III code for in-person support services during psychedelic therapy accepted by the American Medical Association - code expected to go into effect when published on January 1, 2024

Additional COMP360 development activities:

Phase 2 trials in anorexia nervosa and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) ongoing

Investigator-initiated studies ongoing across a number of additional indications

Financial highlights

Net loss for the three months ended 31 March 2023 was $24.2 million, or $0.57 loss per share (including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $4.1 million), compared with $21.2 million or $0.50 loss per share, during the same period in 2022 (including non-cash-share-based compensation expense of $3.1 million).

R&D expenses were $19.0 million for the three months ended 31 March 2023, compared with $15.4 million during the same period in 2022. Of this increase, $1.4 million was attributable to an increase in external development expenses as the company continues to investigate COMP360 psilocybin therapy in clinical and pre-clinical trials. $1.2 million relates to an increase in personnel expenses, due to increased headcount. A further $0.6 million was attributable to an increase in other expenses primarily related to an increase in external consulting expenses. In addition, non-cash share-based payment compensation increased by $0.5 million, due primarily to increased headcount.

G&A expenses were $12.8 million for the three months ended 31 March 2023 compared with $10.1 million during the same period in 2022. The increase was attributable to an increase of $2.2 million in personnel expenses, due to increased headcount. $0.9 million relates to an increase in facilities and other expenses. A further $0.5 million was attributable to an increase in non-cash share-based compensation, due primarily to increased headcount. This was partially offset by a decrease of $0.9 million in legal and professional fees.

Cash and cash equivalents were $117.1 million as of 31 March 2023, compared with $143.2 million as of 31 December 2022.

Additional $26.9 million net cash raised through ATM facility to date in the second quarter

Financial Guidance

Second quarter 2023 net cash used in operating activities is expected to be in the range of $22 million to $30 million and the full-year 2023 to be in the range of $85 million to $110 million.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc ( CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP 360 psilocybin therapy in TRD, the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p<0.001) and clinically relevant improvement in depressive symptom severity after three weeks for patients who received a single high dose of COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support. We are also conducting phase 2 clinical studies of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anorexia nervosa. COMPASS is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York and San Francisco in the United States. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com

COMPASS PATHWAYS PLC

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(expressed in U.S. Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

March 31 December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $117,103 $143,206 Restricted cash 271 175 Prepaid income tax 71 575 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 50,381 47,695 Total current assets 167,826 191,651 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Investment 469 469 Property and equipment, net 612 617 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,593 2,006 Deferred tax assets 2,598 2,224 Other assets 212 327 Total assets $173,310 $197,294 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $3,875 $4,761 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,267 9,325 Operating lease liabilities - current 1,112 1,510 Total current liabilities 11,254 15,596 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Operating lease liabilities - non-current 412 418 Total liabilities 11,666 16,014 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Ordinary shares, £0.008 par value; 42,779,485 and 42,631,794 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 442 440 Deferred shares, £21,921.504 par value; one share authorized, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 28 28 Additional paid-in capital 463,973 458,825 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (17,445) (16,867) Accumulated deficit (285,354) (261,146) Total shareholders' equity 161,644 181,280 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $173,310 $197,294

COMPASS PATHWAYS PLC

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(expressed in U.S. Dollars, unless otherwise stated)