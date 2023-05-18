TDCX Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Results

TDCX Inc. (“TDCX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDCX), an award-winning digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technology and other blue-chip companies, plans to announce its first quarter unaudited financial results on May 31, 2023, U.S. Eastern Time, after the U.S. market closes.

On that day, the TDCX senior management will host a conference call to discuss the unaudited financial results.

A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the TDCX website. Access information on the conference call and webcast is as follows:

Date and time:

May 31, 2023, 8:30 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)
June 1, 2023, 8:30 AM (Singapore / Hong Kong Time)

Webcast link:

https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fearnings%2FTDCX%2FQ1-2023

Dial in numbers:

USA Toll Free: +1 855 979 6654 United States (Local): +1 646 787 9445

Singapore: +65 3163 4602 Hong Kong: +852 5803 3413

UK Toll Free +44 800 358 1035 All other locations: +44 20 3936 2999

Participant Access Code: 644840

A replay of the conference call will be available at TDCX’s investor relations website (investors.tdcx.com). An archived webcast will be available at the same link above.

About TDCX Inc.

Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty, and to protect their online communities.

TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence, and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, home sharing and travel, digital advertising and social media, streaming, and e-commerce. TDCX’s expertise and strong footprint in Asia have made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new-economy companies, looking to tap the region’s growth potential.

TDCX’s commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities, and the environment.

TDCX employs more than 17,800 employees across 28 campuses globally, specifically Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, India, Romania, Spain, Colombia, Türkiye, and Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.

