New data from Global Blue ( NYSE:GB, Financial) shows that the overall dynamic recovery for Tax Free Shopping remains strong across Continental Europe and Asia Pacific.

Globally, issued Sales in Store like-for-like recovery remains solid at 106%1 in April vs. 101%1 in Q1 2023.

This acceleration of the recovery in April is due to the progressive return of Mainland Chinese shoppers. This is despite an unfavorable calendar effect linked to the absence of Gulf Cooperation Council Citizens traveling in April due to Ramadan2.

For the first time, the Asia Pacific recovery rate almost reached 2019 levels, at 99%1.

Continental Europe recovery remains solid

In Continental Europe, the recovery is stable at 110%1 in April compared to 109%1 in Q1 2023.

Regarding origin markets, the return of Mainland Chinese residents has accelerated, with a recovery rate reaching 47%1 in April vs. 31%1 in Q1. This acceleration has offset the slowdown in the Gulf Cooperation Council residents’ recovery at 109%1 in April vs. 255%1 in Q1 due to the Ramadan unfavorable calendar effect2.

US shopper recovery remains strong at 274%1 in April vs. 288%1 in Q1.

In terms of destination markets, the solid recovery in April was across all destinations, predominantly led by Greece at 155%1, France at 138%1, Spain at 123%1, Italy at 111%1, and Switzerland at 107%1.

An accelerating recovery in Asia Pacific

In Asia Pacific, the recovery reached 99%1 in April vs. 87%1 Q1.

In terms of origin markets, the return of Mainland Chinese shoppers has also been a key contributor to the strengthening recovery in Asia Pacific. In April, Mainland Chinese shopper recovery in South Korea reached 105%1 in April vs. 47%1 in Q1, whilst in Singapore Mainland Chinese shopper recovery reached 83%1 in April vs. 40%1 in March.

With regards to the other origin market nationalities, Hong Kong and Taiwan residents continue to have an elevated recovery level at 349%1 in April vs. 368%1 in Q1. This was followed by South East Asia residents at 164%1 in April vs. 145%1 in Q1.

Regarding destination markets, Japan and South Korea are leading the Sales in Store like-for-like recovery, both reaching 102%1 in April, followed by Singapore at 94%1.

A gradual recovery for Mainland Chinese shoppers

Since China's borders reopened in January 2023, air capacity recovery from Mainland China to key destinations has been gradually on the rise.

In Continental Europe, air capacity recovery reached 36%3 in April vs. 22%3 in March. In Asia Pacific, air capacity recovery reached 31%3 in April vs. 14%3 in March as a result of the easing of Covid restrictions in the region. The willingness to travel for Mainland China shoppers has significantly increased, reaching 79%4 in April vs. 70%4 in March.

The average spend progression is also strong for Chinese shoppers. In April, it increased by 59%5 in Continental Europe and 127%5 in Asia Pacific.

On the back of this progressive air capacity recovery and average spend increase, there is a steady improvement in the Sales in Store like-for-like Mainland Chinese recovery which has reached 45%1 worldwide in April vs. 32%1 in Q1.

Projected Air

capacity recovery

from Mainland

China3 May

2023 June

2023 Q3 2023 Continental Europe 41% 46% 51% Asia Pacific 42% 49% 49%

YTD Data

Issued SIS L/L recovery1 (in % of 2019) April

2023 Q1

2023 Q4 2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2022 Continental Europe 110% 109% 104% 101% 75% 53% Asia Pacific 99% 87% 80% 51% 39% 16% TOTAL 106% 101% 97% 89% 65% 40%

Glossary

- Gulf Cooperation Council countries include: Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman

- South East Asia includes: Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore

- North East Asia includes: Japan, South Korea

Global Blue Monthly Speaker Notes Data, April 2023, Source: Global Blue

1 Recovery rate is equal to 2023 Issued Sales in Store divided by 2019 Issued Sales in Store, like-for-like (i.e.: at constant merchant scope and exchange rates).

2 Ramadan took place from May 5th to June 3rd in 2019, while it took place from March 22d to April 20th in 2023, leading to an unfavorable basis effect in March and April 2023.

3 Air capacity: ForwardKeys data platform – March 2023

4 Global Blue Willingness to travel survey

5 Chinese shoppers increase of average spend per international shopper versus 2019

