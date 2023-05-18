Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) announces today that it will issue its third quarter results on Tuesday, June 6. The results will be available on Ferguson’s website at www.corporate.ferguson.com at 6:45 a.m. ET/11:45 a.m. BST.

A conference call and webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast at 8:30 a.m. ET/1:30 p.m. BSTon the same day. Participants can register for the webcast at www.corporate.ferguson.com.

A slide presentation that accompanies the event will be available 15 minutes prior to the start time at www.corporate.ferguson.com on the Events, Results and Reports page under the Investors tab. An archived version of the webcast and slide presentation will be available for 12 months after the live event.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) is a leading value-added distributor in North America providing expertise, solutions and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. We exist to make our customers’ complex projects simple, successful and sustainable. Ferguson is headquartered in the U.K., with its operations and associates solely focused on North America and managed from Newport News, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.corporate.ferguson.com or follow us on LinkedInwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fferguson-enterprises.

