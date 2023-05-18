Today, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) announced its largest one-day donation in the Foundation’s 30-year history. In total, more than $13 million was awarded to support adult, family, and summer literacy programs across the country, which will impact approximately 3.1 million individuals in their journeys to learn to read and achieve future goals. A complete list of grant recipients is available online at www.dgliteracy.org.

“It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “For three decades, DGLF’s investment in community programs has created meaningful access to literacy skills for adults, children and families alike and exemplified Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others. We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to a quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures.”

DGLF’s adult, family and summer reading grants provide support to schools, public libraries and nonprofit organizations to help implement new literacy initiatives or expand existing programs. Funding may be used to help increase access to instruction or advance the quality of instruction, purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials, or assist with professional development for educators.

Additional DGLF donations, events and activities will be announced throughout the year as the Foundation celebrates its 30th anniversary throughout 2023.

The DGLF was founded in 1993 by Dollar General’s (NYSE: DG) former CEO, Cal Turner, Jr. in honor of his grandfather and DG co-founder, J.L. Turner, who was functionally illiterate. For 30 years, DGLF has continually supported organizations and their efforts to enhance quality classroom instruction, increase access to literacy programming, advance innovation and inspire the joy of reading. To date, the Foundation has awarded more than $233 million to support nearly 19.3 million individuals improve their lives through literacy and education.

Each year, DGLF awards funds to nonprofit organizations, schools, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs. The Foundation also offers a student referral program for individuals interested in learning how to read, speak English, or prepare for the high school equivalency exam. Referrals to a local organization that provides free literacy services are available online here or through referral cards found in the Learn to Read brochures that are available at the cash register of every Dollar General store.

About the Dollar General Literacy Foundation

