AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today that its joint venture was awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to deliver per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) remedial investigations, feasibility studies, removal actions, and associated work at Army National Guard (ARNG) facilities nationwide. This work builds on AECOM’s prior experience executing extensive preliminary PFAS investigations at ARNG facilities for USACE.

“PFAS present a social and environmental challenge, one we’re tackling aggressively through our %3Ci%3ESustainable+Legacies%3C%2Fi%3E strategy,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “Our track record in PFAS extends over two decades, and our teams bring deep technical excellence and a drive to continuously innovate solutions as we partner with new and long-term clients to address the impact of PFAS on communities.”

Using the latest in analytics and treatment technologies, the joint venture will work with USACE to define nature and extent for regulated PFAS at ARNG facilities nationwide, take quick action where necessary, and design and implement long-term treatment solutions.

“The ARNG and all of the Department of Defense continue to take proactive measures against PFAS in the environment, and we’re proud to support them as a leader in PFAS remediation,” said Frank Sweet, chief executive of AECOM’s global Environment business. “Our suite of PFAS services, spanning characterization, evaluation, mitigation and destruction, and our ever-growing team of global experts enable us to provide clients with powerful PFAS capabilities, which we expect to be especially valuable as countries around the world take further action to address and limit PFAS.”

PFAS are a diverse group of synthetic chemicals used for over 50 years in industrial applications that, due to distinct properties, can prove difficult to break down and are subject to increasingly stringent federal regulations. AECOM brings an unrivalled depth and breadth of experience, having helped clients address the impact of PFAS since 2001 and on approximately 500 sites globally.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.1 billion in fiscal year 2022. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

