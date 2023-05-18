TORONTO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA:0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced its SmartGateway patron screening solution was selected by Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine to secure all entrances for concerts, conferences, and other live events at the venue.



The facility is owned by City of Bangor and is managed by global sports and entertainment company Oak View Group (OVG), which announced a strategic partnership with Xtract One in October 2022 .

“As a venue that hosts a variety of events, we are committed to constantly improving our safety operations and finding new ways to ensure the security of our fans and guests,” said Chris McGrail, General Manager at Cross Insurance Center. “By partnering with Xtract One, we are taking a proactive approach to enhancing our security measures and providing the highest level of protection, and overall experience, to our patrons. This partnership is just one example of our commitment to guest safety, and we look forward to working together to provide a better overall experience for anyone who enters our venue.”

The SmartGateway system delivers fast, reliable, and accurate screening for high throughput venues, leveraging AI-powered sensors to detect threats without invading guests’ sense of privacy and comfort. SmartGateway unobtrusively scans patrons for weapons and other prohibited items as they enter the space, optimizing their experience by reducing time spent in security lines and enhancing safety.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Cross Insurance Center, Oak View Group, and the city of Bangor to implement our SmartGateway technology to ensure the safety and security of their patrons, while enhancing the guest experience,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. "We look forward to continuing our work with Oak View Group, and delivering innovative, optimal security solutions for their growing portfolio of venues.”

For more on Xtract One’s SmartGateway, please visit www.xtractone.com .

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One’s innovative Multi-Sensor Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based Video Recognition Software allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, and receive valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

About Cross Insurance Center

The Cross Insurance Center is a 5,800-seat multi-purpose arena in Bangor, Maine. The arena holds up to 8,500 people for concerts and features an attached 2,000-person convention center. Part of the city's Bass Park complex, it is located across from Hollywood Casino Bangor. The Cross Insurance Center hosts close approximately 200 events annually. Events include concerts, theatrical shows, comedy, sporting events, tradeshows and expos, conventions, galas, weddings and more.

About Oak View Group (OVG)

Oak View Group (OVG) is a global sports and entertainment company founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015. OVG is focused on being a positive disruption to business as usual in the sports, live entertainment, and hospitality industries and currently has eight divisions across five global offices (Los Angeles, New York, London, Philadelphia, and Toronto). OVG oversees the operations of Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center, UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY, and Moody Center in Austin, TX as well as arena development projects for Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, CA; Co-op Live in Manchester, UK; and projects for Arena São Paulo in São Paulo, BZ; Baltimore Arena in Baltimore, MD; FirstOntario Centre Arena in Hamilton, ON; a New Arena and entertainment district in Las Vegas, NV; and a New Arena in Cardiff, Wales. More information at OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s limited operating history and lack of historical profits; risks related to the Company’s business and financial position; fluctuations in the market price of the Common Shares; that the Company may not be able to accurately predict its rate of growth and profitability; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company, economic conditions, and global markets; reliance on management; the Company’s future requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with research and development institutions, clients and suppliers. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

