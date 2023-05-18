CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Therapeutics Inc. ( BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today announced that Giuseppe Ciaramella, Ph.D., president of Beam, plans to participate in a fireside chat during the RBC Capital Markets 2023 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET in NYC.



A live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.beamtx.com, and will be archived for 60 days following the presentation.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( BEAM) is a biotechnology company committed to establishing the leading, fully integrated platform for precision genetic medicines. To achieve this vision, Beam has assembled a platform that includes a suite of gene editing and delivery technologies and is in the process of building internal manufacturing capabilities. Beam’s suite of gene editing technologies is anchored by base editing, a proprietary technology that is designed to enable precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This has the potential to enable a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases.

