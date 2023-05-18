Emergent BioSolutions to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 9:00am EDT

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (: EBS) announced today that its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held in a virtual-only format via live audio webcast on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN THE VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING
As described in the proxy materials, stockholders of record are eligible to participate in and ask questions during the Virtual Annual Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EBS2023 and entering their 16-digit Control Number provided on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice received from the Company to log into this website. Only one stockholder per 16-digit Control Number can access the Virtual Annual Meeting.

Beneficial owners of shares held in street name will need to follow the instructions provided by the broker, bank or other nominee that holds their shares.

Those without a Control Number may attend as guests in listen-only mode and will not have the option to vote their shares or ask questions during the Virtual Annual Meeting.

ALL PARTICIPANTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO LOG IN AND ACCESS THE WEBCAST 15 MINUTES BEFORE THE VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS.

Further instructions on how to attend, participate in and vote at the Virtual Annual Meeting, including how to demonstrate your ownership of the Company’s common stock as of the record date, are available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EBS2023.

A replay of the audio webcast will be made available on the Emergent website.

About Emergent BioSolutions
At Emergent, our mission is to protect and enhance life. For over 20 years, we’ve been at work defending people from things we hope will never happen—so we are prepared just in case they ever do. We provide solutions for complex and urgent public health threats through a portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics that we develop and manufacture for governments and consumers. We also offer a range of integrated contract development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers. To learn more about how we plan to protect or enhance 1 billion lives by 2030, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Investor Contact:
Robert G. Burrows
Vice President, Investor Relations
240-631-3280
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Matt Hartwig
Senior Director, Media Relations
[email protected]

