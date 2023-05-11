PR Newswire

One-Day Virtual Event Features 1-on-1 Meetings with Management Teams of Companies Across Technology, Industrial Growth, Sustainability and Consumer Sectors



NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced the launch of its 8th Annual Emerging Growth Conference, held virtually on May 11. The event connects management teams of many small-cap emerging growth companies with investors for 1-on-1 meetings.

Participating companies include: Agilsys (NASDAQ: AGYS) Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ: REFI) Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX), Fiscal Note (NYSE: NOTE), Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), Purecycle (NASDAQ: PCT) and Vertex Energy (NASDAQ: VTNR).

Peter Bennett, Head of Equity Capital Markets at Oppenheimer, said, "Significant recent breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and clean energy are two examples of how emerging growth companies are in the process of changing how the world does business. Disruptors and innovators in this space need thoughtful and forward-looking advice on how to achieve their capital needs, and Oppenheimer is committed to providing that expertise as they grow. We also are thrilled to facilitate productive discussions that enable investors to best determine how to allocate their assets among these companies to capitalize quickly on potential new opportunities."

Members of the Oppenheimer equity research team in attendance include:

Jason S. Helfstein , Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Internet

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Internet Timothy Horan , CFA, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Cloud and Communication Services

, CFA, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Cloud and Communication Services George Iwanyc , Executive Director and Senior Analyst, Collaboration and Infrastructure Software and Communication Technology Solutions

, Executive Director and Senior Analyst, Collaboration and Infrastructure Software and Communication Technology Solutions Noah Kaye , Managing Director and Senior Analyst for Sustainable Growth and Resource Optimization

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst for Sustainable Growth and Resource Optimization Brian W. Nagel , CFA, Managing Director and Senior Analyst for Consumer Growth and eCommerce

, CFA, Managing Director and Senior Analyst for Consumer Growth and eCommerce Kristen Owen , CFA, Executive Director and Senior Analyst for Sustainable Growth and Resource Optimization

, CFA, Executive Director and Senior Analyst for Sustainable Growth and Resource Optimization Colin Rusch , Managing Director and Senior Analyst for Sustainable Growth and Resource Optimization

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst for Sustainable Growth and Resource Optimization Richard Schafer , Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Semiconductors

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Semiconductors Martin Yang , CFA, Executive Director and Senior Analyst, Emerging Technologies and Services

Erica L. Moffett, Head of Research Marketing Services and Associate Director of Equity Research at Oppenheimer, said, "Highly useful advancements in fields ranging from communications and cloud services to sustainable growth and resource optimization point to the continued importance of emerging growth companies, not just as a catalyst for the economy but as a means to improve the daily lives of consumers around the world. Oppenheimer is excited to participate in that process, as our equity research team of senior analysts continues to evaluate the prospects of such companies, and as we host our 8th Annual Emerging Growth Conference."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

Media Contact:

Joseph Kuo / Michael Dugan

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4852

[email protected] or [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oppenheimer--co-inc-hosts-8th-annual-emerging-growth-conference-connecting-investors-with-small-cap-disruptors-and-innovators-301821491.html

SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.