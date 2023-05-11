2023 KIA SPORTAGE WINS WARDS 10 BEST INTERIORS & UX AWARD

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., May 11, 2023

  • Expert editors selected the 2023 Sportage for its clean and modern interior design
  • Available panoramic display earned high marks for its upscale presentation and intuitive features

IRVINE, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Kia Sportage was named a winner of a Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX award. Completely redesigned for the 2023 model year, the Sportage earned high marks for its comfortable and upscale interior, along with its easy-to-use controls and center display.

18583_2023_Sportage_X_Pro__2.jpg

"We are honored the editors at Wards have recognized the attention to detail we put into elevating the experience inside the Sportage's cabin," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "Our designers worked hard to transform the interior into a pleasant space and we're proud this concept is resonating with Wards' experts."

To determine the winners, the team at Wards evaluated new or heavily redesigned vehicle interiors and user-experience technology. Scoring is based on a variety of metrics including design and aesthetics, comfort, materials, fit-and-finish, connectivity and infotainment, displays and controls, advanced driver assist systems and value.

"Wards judges are always on the lookout for great interiors and a great user experience in vehicles that are reasonably priced, and with the Sportage Hybrid we couldn't ask for more," says Wards Editor and Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX Judge Christie Schweinsberg. "Our test vehicle, roughly $38,000, had an incredible array of features we loved, including soft-touch surfaces galore, an eye-catching red-and-black color scheme, fast phone pairing, two curved, 12.3-in. display screens – across which plays a dazzling welcome animation – as well as multi-function climate and audio controls and generous cargo room."

Exuding the brand's new "Opposites United" design philosophy, the 2023 Sportage's interior was inspired by high-end outdoor products, furniture and modern architecture, designed with upscale and thoughtful features including an available dual panoramic curved display that integrates the instrument cluster and center display1. As part of the refresh, the 2023 Sportage also boasts a modernized exterior design, larger dimensions, a more powerful 2.5-liter I-4 engine paired with a new 8 speed automatic transmission, plus a newly added X-Line trim.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Distracted driving can result in the loss of vehicle control. When operating a vehicle, never use a vehicle system that takes your focus away from safe vehicle operation.

Kia_New_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA97267&sd=2023-05-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2023-kia-sportage-wins-wards-10-best-interiors--ux-award-301821759.html

SOURCE Kia America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA97267&Transmission_Id=202305110600PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA97267&DateId=20230511
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.