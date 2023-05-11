BlueDrive Global Investors Optimizes Front-to-Back Operations with SS&C

WINDSOR, Conn., May 11, 2023

London hedge fund leverages growing Eze Eclipse platform to optimize operations across multiple strategies

WINDSOR, Conn., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that BlueDrive Global Investors LLP, a London–based global investment firm, has selected Eze Eclipse as its front-to-back investment management platform. The hedge fund, which uses a private equity-style investment approach across global markets, is the latest firm to join more than 215 clients leveraging Eze Eclipse worldwide.

SSC_Logo.jpg

"We were looking for a single multi-asset system to help streamline operations and scale our business," said Angel He, Co-Founding Partner at BlueDrive Global. "Eze Eclipse ensures that we can address all our operational and compliance needs in one package. SS&C Eze's implementation team ensured a smooth transition that had us up and running within six weeks and provided knowledgeable advice on workflow best practices."

A born-in-the-cloud solution, Eze Eclipse helps investment managers streamline trading operations, optimize efficiency, provide more automation, and minimize the total cost of ownership as a true front-to-back office solution available anytime, anywhere. The platform has more than doubled the number of client adoptions in the last two years and has onboarded 1-2 firms a week on average in 2023.

Recent enhancements include:

  • A new fixed-income order ticket and new security master with 150+ unique bond data fields
  • The ability to add and route swaps directly from the quick-order ribbon
  • A new time series reporting module to help users better understand performance over time
  • The ability to route single or multiple orders from a mobile device in the Eze app
  • New batch reset functionality to reset multiple swap positions at once

"We are excited to work with BlueDrive Global to help grow their strong portfolio," said Frank Orzechowski, Managing Director, Product Management at SS&C Eze. "Eze Eclipse is ideally suited to support emerging and growing managers, and we are committed to ensuring these firms have the best tools and support to meet their objectives."

Learn more about the latest enhancements to Eze Eclipse here.

About Bluedrive Global Investors LLP

BlueDrive Global is a global investment firm based in London. The firm applies a private equity style investment approach across industries and geographies. BlueDrive Global has a value-based investment philosophy built on bottom-up research and detailed analysis of cyclical and structural industry trends. BlueDrive Global seeks investments with strong pricing power and sustainable corporate returns. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA").

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

