HENDERSON, Nev. , May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, announces new research - published in PLOS ONE - which reveals that plasma nucleosome concentrations can be a useful tool for treatment monitoring and disease progression in dogs with hematopoietic cancers.

The study was led by Dr. Heather Wilson-Robles, a leading veterinary oncologist and Chief Medical Officer at Volition Veterinary, and took place at the Small Animal Clinical Sciences Department at Texas A&M University. The team used Volition's nucleosome quantification technology, the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test, for the study.

Cancers that begin in blood-forming tissue, such as bone marrow or in the cells of the immune system, are common in dogs and represent almost a third of malignancies diagnosed each year.

Dr. Heather Wilson-Robles said:

"Veterinarians typically rely on physical exam findings, radiographs, ultrasound, and baseline blood work to monitor dogs with hematopoietic cancers for treatment response and remission status. However, to date, there has been a lack of useful circulating biomarkers available in veterinary medicine.

"We evaluated circulating plasma nucleosome concentrations at diagnosis, throughout treatment and during remission monitoring for 40 dogs with lymphoma, acute myelogenous leukemia, and multiple myeloma. C-reactive protein and thymidine kinase-1 levels were also recorded."

Dr. Wilson Robles continued: "We found that plasma nucleosome concentrations were significantly higher at diagnosis and progressive disease than they were when dogs were in remission. The study also showed that nucleosome concentrations nearly always returned to the low range during treatment and are associated with clinical remission. In addition, nucleosome elevations often recur at the time of disease progression, mirroring the clinical course of the disease and that higher nucleosome levels are inversely correlated with survival."

The findings also show that plasma nucleosome concentrations correlated better with disease response and progression than either thymidine kinase or C-reactive protein.

Volition's Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test is a reliable and affordable screening tool for dogs with increased risk of developing cancer, that can be easily integrated into preventive care plans. This same test can now also be used as an innovative monitoring tool for canine lymphoma management. For more details go to: www.volition.com

Notes:

"Monitoring plasma nucleosome concentrations to measure of disease response and progression in dogs with hematopoietic malignancies." Dr Heather Wilson-Robles et al, PLOS ONE April 2023

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company powered by Nu.Q®, its proprietary nucleosome quantification platform. Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis such as sepsis and COVID-19. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential to not only prolong the life of patients but also improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics™, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

