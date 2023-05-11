PR Newswire

FLUENT Pensacola Downtown to Begin Serving Patients from Chase Street Location on Saturday, May 13th, Broadening Access to Medical Marijuana for Patients and Caregivers in the Florida Panhandle

MIAMI, Fla., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CansortiumInc . (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) ("FLUENT" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the FLUENT™ brand, announced the grand opening of its 31st medical cannabis dispensary in Florida and 34th retail location nationwide.

FLUENT PensacolaDowntown will kick off its grand opening and begin serving patients and caregivers on Saturday, May 13th at 9:00 a.m. Known for its laid-back, coastal way-of-life , its long history and diverse culture that is appealing to both locals and visitors, Pensacola is an important part of FLUENT's growth in the Panhandle and beyond. The new medical cannabis dispensary is located at 500 East Chase Street – one of the most well-known and traveled streets in downtown Pensacola – and will complement FLUENT's existing Pensacola retail location on East 9 Mile Road .

With tens of thousands of people passing by the location each day, drive-through ordering access and plenty of on-site parking, FLUENT Pensacola Downtown will carry the Company's full house of brands, including: FLUENT's exclusive raw flower and pre-rolls cultivated by the legacy growers at Freedom Town Holdings , FLUENT's brand new THC Dark Chocolate Bar ; Smokiez edibles ; BLACK Line, MOODS and FLUENT Care tinctures and vape cartridges ; and a wide inventory of capsules , extracts and topicals . The dispensary will also carry a broad selection of consumption devices such as approved vape batteries, along with daily rotating doorbusters and deals Monday through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

"We are thrilled to begin serving patients and caregivers at our new downtown Pensacola location," said FLUENT Cannabis Care Director of Sales Victor Bindi. "Located in the heart of Pensacola, along the 'gateway to the beach' and just one block from the Pensacola Bay Center, the city's indoor arena housing events like Monster Jam , FLUENT Pensacola Downtown will kick off its grand opening with merchandise giveaways and a promotion of 50% off products storewide. As we continue to strategically expand our footprint in Florida and other states, we look forward to making a meaningful difference in our customers' lives and delivering value to our shared community."

With an emphasis on convenience for patients, FLUENT Pensacola Downtown's online ordering platform makes shopping for medical cannabis smooth and easy. In addition to ordering through the website, medical patients can place orders over the phone with the FLUENT Pensacola Downtown staff. Patients on-the-go can bypass stepping into the store and utilize the dispensary's convenient drive-thru express pickup window for their medical cannabis orders.

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium Inc. is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the FLUENT™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

720-330-2829

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Patrick Maddox

501-680-5220

[email protected]

