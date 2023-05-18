STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / AlzeCure Pharma ( STO:ALZCUR, Financial)( FRA:AC6, Financial) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR) a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of drug candidates for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company arranges a Capital Markets Day on May 17 at 10:00-11:30 CET with Professor Bengt Winblad as an invited guest speaker.

The aim of the day is to present the development of AlzeCure's Alzheimer's projects Alzstatin and NeuroRestore. Professor Bengt Winblad from Karolinska Institutet will also participate on this day, giving an update on the positive development in the Alzheimer field The presentations will be followed by a moderator-led Q&A session where there will be an opportunity to submit questions.

Presenters from AlzeCure are CEO Martin Jönsson, Dr. Pontus Forsell, Head of Discovery & Research and Dr. Johan Sandin, Chief Scientific Officer.

The Capital Markets Day takes place in collaboration with FinWire, requires no pre-registration and can be followed via https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/alzecure-pharma/presentation-17-maj/. The Capital Markets Day will also be available afterwards on AlzeCure's website https://www.alzecurepharma.se/sv/presentationer-och-intervjuer/.

Program:

10:00 Welcome address & agenda - Martin Jönsson, CEO, AlzeCure



10:02 AlzeCure Pharma: Overview, vision & update - Martin Jönsson, CEO, AlzeCure



10:10 Alzheimer's disease, societal challenges & recent developments in the field - Professor Bengt Winblad, M.D., PhD, Karolinska Institute



10:25 Alzstatin: Background & evolution - Johan Sandin, PhD, CSO, AlzeCure



10:45 NeuroRestore: Background & data supporting disease modifying effects - Pontus Forsell, PhD, Head of Discovery & Research, AlzeCure

11:05 Panel discussion & QnA - Lead by Martin Westerberg, FinWire



11:25 Concluding remarks - Martin Jönsson, CEO, AlzeCure

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46 707 86 94 43

[email protected]

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

